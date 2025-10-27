YesAsia Holdings Grants Share Options to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YesAsia Holdings Limited ( (HK:2209) ) has provided an update.

YesAsia Holdings Limited announced the grant of 340,000 share options under its Post-IPO Share Option Scheme to 35 eligible employees. This move, effective from October 27, 2025, aims to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially enhancing its competitive positioning in the e-commerce sector.

More about YesAsia Holdings Limited

YesAsia Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the e-commerce industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing a wide range of Asian entertainment products, including music, movies, and collectibles, catering primarily to international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 9.92%

Average Trading Volume: 1,078,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.31B

