Yelp Inc. Reports Record Revenue in Q3 2025

Yelp Inc ( (YELP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Yelp Inc presented to its investors.

Yelp Inc. is a community-driven platform that connects people with local businesses, providing trusted reviews and information to help consumers make informed spending decisions. The company operates primarily in the online services sector, offering a one-stop platform for discovering and transacting with businesses across various categories.

In its third quarter of 2025, Yelp reported a net revenue increase of 4% year-over-year, reaching a record $376 million. Net income also saw a modest rise of 2% to $39 million, while adjusted EBITDA experienced a slight decline of 3% to $98 million. These results reflect Yelp’s ongoing efforts to enhance its platform with new features and AI capabilities.

Key financial highlights from the report include a strong net income margin of 10% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%. Despite macroeconomic challenges, Yelp’s services sector continued to drive business performance. The company has been investing strategically in AI transformation and managing expenses to support long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Yelp’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future. They have updated their 2025 net revenue outlook to range between $1.460 billion and $1.465 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $360 million to $365 million. Yelp’s strategic focus on AI and disciplined financial management positions it well for capturing future opportunities and enhancing shareholder value.

