Yellow Cake plc Reports Annual Loss Amid Decreasing Uranium Prices

Yellow Cake plc ( (GB:YCA) ) has issued an update.

Yellow Cake plc reported a significant loss after tax of USD469.2 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, primarily due to a 26% decrease in the spot price of uranium, which led to a substantial decrease in the fair value of the company’s uranium holdings. Despite the current challenges, the company remains optimistic about the long-term value of uranium, driven by increasing global nuclear demand and policy shifts leading to reactor restarts and new builds in various countries. The company holds 21.68 million pounds of U3O8, representing approximately 14% of 2024’s global annual uranium production. Yellow Cake is strategically positioned to benefit from the tightening uranium market, although geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues continue to pose challenges.

Yellow Cake plc is a London-quoted company headquartered in Jersey, specializing in offering exposure to the uranium spot price through its strategy of buying and holding physical triuranium octoxide (U3O8). The company aims to generate returns for shareholders by appreciating the value of its uranium holdings and engaging in other uranium-related activities. Yellow Cake distinguishes itself with a ten-year Framework Agreement for U3O8 supply with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer.

