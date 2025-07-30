YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Secures Major Airport Project Contracts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1847) ) has shared an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has announced its continued involvement in the Kunming Changshui International Airport Renovation and Expansion Project by entering into centralized concrete supply contracts. These contracts amount to approximately RMB283 million, covering a concrete demand of about 1.6821 million cubic meters. The project is a significant infrastructure development in Yunnan Province, aiming to enhance connectivity with South Asia and Southeast Asia, and is aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative. The airport project is expected to be operational by 2030, with substantial passenger and cargo throughput forecasts, representing a major investment of RMB64.07 billion.

More about YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, specializing in the production and supply of high-performance concrete. The company operates within the construction industry, focusing on providing concrete for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,479,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$139.2M

