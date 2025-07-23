YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Establishes New Joint Venture for Phosphogypsum Utilization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1847) ) just unveiled an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has successfully established a joint venture named YCIH Phosphogypsum Comprehensive Utilization Industry Technology Co., Ltd. with a registered capital of RMB50 million. This new venture aims to advance the company’s commitment to ecological civilization and the national strategy for phosphogypsum utilization. The establishment is expected to enhance the company’s green and low-carbon transformation, contributing to resource recycling and sustainable development in Yunnan Province, while also integrating into the circular economy of industrial solid waste resources.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. is a company based in China that specializes in the research and development, manufacturing, sales, and construction of phosphogypsum and solid waste-based new building materials products. The company focuses on providing phosphogypsum aggregates and comprehensive utilization technologies for engineering and construction applications.

