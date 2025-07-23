YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Advances in Green Energy Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1847) ) just unveiled an announcement.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has made significant strides in enhancing its new energy system, which includes the completion of an integrated energy station for heavy trucks and the deployment of green energy vehicles across various locations. The company’s efforts have resulted in substantial savings in electricity and fuel costs, increased income from electricity sales, and a notable reduction in carbon emissions, positioning it as a leader in green transformation within the industry.

More about YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on green and high-performance concrete products. The company is committed to sustainable development and has been actively involved in the integration of new energy systems, particularly in the Yunnan Province of China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,366,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$112.5M

