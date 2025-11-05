Yatharth Hospital Appoints New Independent Director to Strengthen Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited ( (IN:YATHARTH) ) just unveiled an update.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited has appointed Mr. Ramesh Krishnan as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) effective from November 5, 2025, for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. This strategic appointment is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its board with experienced leadership, potentially enhancing its governance and strategic direction.

More about Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing hospital and trauma care services.

Average Trading Volume: 49,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 78.45B INR

