Yarra Capital Management Acquires Substantial Stake in AUB Group

AUB Group ( (AU:AUB) ) has shared an announcement.
Yarra Capital Management Limited and its associated entities have become substantial holders in AUB Group Limited, acquiring a 5.11% voting power through various corporate structures. This acquisition, involving a significant investment of over $82 million, positions Yarra Capital Management as a key stakeholder in AUB Group, potentially influencing future strategic decisions and impacting shareholder dynamics.
More about AUB Group
Average Trading Volume: 290,687
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$3.76B
