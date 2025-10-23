Yarra Capital Management Acquires Substantial Stake in AUB Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AUB Group ( (AU:AUB) ) has shared an announcement.

Yarra Capital Management Limited and its associated entities have become substantial holders in AUB Group Limited, acquiring a 5.11% voting power through various corporate structures. This acquisition, involving a significant investment of over $82 million, positions Yarra Capital Management as a key stakeholder in AUB Group, potentially influencing future strategic decisions and impacting shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUB) stock is a Hold with a A$35.50 price target.

More about AUB Group

Average Trading Volume: 290,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.76B



