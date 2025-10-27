Yari Minerals Boosts Coal Resource and Secures Funding for Drilling Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Consolidated Zinc Limited ( (AU:YAR) ) has issued an update.

Yari Minerals Limited has announced a 26% increase in the JORC (2012) Inferred Resource at its Rolleston South Coal Project, raising it to 190Mt. This increase is attributed to new data from coal seam gas wells and enhances the project’s potential for high-quality coal production. The company has also raised $1.5 million to fund its drilling campaign and has strengthened its leadership team. These developments position Yari to capitalize on the project’s proximity to established infrastructure and its potential for export-grade coal, which could significantly impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Yari Minerals Limited is a company operating in the coal industry, focusing on the exploration and development of coal resources. Its primary project is the Rolleston South Coal Project in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, which aims to produce high-quality thermal and semi-soft metallurgical coal.

Average Trading Volume: 2,333,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.91M

