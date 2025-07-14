Yara International to Release Q2 2025 Results and Host Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yara International ( (GB:0O7D) ) has shared an update.

Yara International ASA announced that its second quarter 2025 results will be released on July 18, 2025, followed by an online presentation and conference call for stakeholders to engage with the company’s management. This announcement is part of Yara’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors and stakeholders, reflecting its strategic focus on sustainable growth and innovation in the agricultural sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0O7D) stock is a Hold with a NOK400.00 price target.

More about Yara International

Yara International ASA is a global leader in crop nutrition and sustainable agriculture, focusing on reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. With a mission to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, Yara aims to drive a green shift in fertilizer production and other energy-intensive industries by producing low-emission ammonia. The company, founded in 1905, operates in over 60 countries with 17,000 employees and reported revenues of USD 13.9 billion in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: 29.71%

Average Trading Volume: 633,162

Current Market Cap: NOK98.07B



