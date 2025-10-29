Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Releases 2025 Q3 Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yantai North Andre Juice Co ( (HK:2218) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, covering the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report, prepared according to PRC Accounting Standards, assures stakeholders of its accuracy and completeness, despite not being audited. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder trust.

More about Yantai North Andre Juice Co

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the juice industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fruit juices. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 02218.

Average Trading Volume: 1,085,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.77B

Find detailed analytics on 2218 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

