Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Forms Special Investigation Committee Amid Trading Suspension

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1915) ) has issued an announcement.

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited has announced the formation of a special investigation committee and the appointment of an independent forensic investigator to address audit matters. This decision is part of the company’s efforts to comply with resumption guidance from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, following delays in publishing annual and interim financial results and the suspension of trading in its shares since April 2025. The company aims to resume trading by fulfilling the resumption guidance and will provide updates on the investigation’s progress.

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the micro-finance industry, focusing on providing financial services to rural areas. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 1915.

