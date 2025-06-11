Yangtzekiang Garment Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Approvals

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Yangtzekiang Garment Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0294) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yangtzekiang Garment Co. Ltd. announced a board meeting scheduled for June 25, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also address the potential payment of a final dividend, closure of the Register of Members, and arrangements for the annual general meeting. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will determine the company’s financial disclosures and shareholder benefits.

More about Yangtzekiang Garment Co. Ltd.

Yangtzekiang Garment Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the garment industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of clothing and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 51,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$186.1M

