Yangtze Optical Fibre Updates Final Dividend Details for 2024

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend is set at RMB 0.268 per share, with a payment date of August 15, 2025. The update includes details on the default currency, exchange rate, and withholding tax rates applicable to different types of shareholders. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to shareholder returns and provides clarity on the financial distribution process, potentially impacting investor relations and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6869) stock is a Hold with a HK$13.50 price target.

More about Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co is a company operating in the telecommunications industry, primarily focusing on the production of optical fiber and cable products. The company serves a global market, providing essential components for communication networks.

YTD Price Performance: 71.85%

Average Trading Volume: 10,585,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.04B

