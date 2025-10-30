Yangtze Optical Fibre Renews Key Agreements with China Huaxin and Nokia Shanghai

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ) has shared an announcement.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co has renewed its continuing connected transactions agreements with China Huaxin Group and Nokia Shanghai Group for the year 2026. These agreements, which regulate sales and purchase transactions, are set to take effect from January 1, 2026, and will be subject to proposed annual caps. The transactions are exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to their size but will still require shareholder approval at the company’s general meeting.

More about Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in the production and sale of optical fiber and cable products. The company operates in the telecommunications industry and has significant market interactions with major stakeholders such as China Huaxin Group and Nokia Shanghai Group.

