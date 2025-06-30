Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Co Strengthens Governance with Key AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ).

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 30, 2025, where shareholders approved several key resolutions, including the 2024 annual report, financial report, and profit distribution plan. The meeting also confirmed the re-appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the company’s independent auditors for 2025 and appointed a new non-executive director. These decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and financial transparency, positively impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the production and distribution of optical fiber and cable products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on serving the telecommunications industry with its advanced fiber optic solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 71.85%

Average Trading Volume: 10,585,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.04B

