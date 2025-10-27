Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Approves Share Issuance Mandate at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ) has provided an announcement.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company held its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025 on October 27, where shareholders approved a special resolution granting the board a general mandate to issue shares. The resolution passed with a significant majority, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and market strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6869) stock is a Hold with a HK$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co stock, see the HK:6869 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the optical fibre and cable industry, focusing on the production and distribution of optical fibre and cable products.

YTD Price Performance: 241.64%

Average Trading Volume: 35,929,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.22B

Find detailed analytics on 6869 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue