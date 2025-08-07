Yangtze Optical Completes Share Transfer for Employee Ownership Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ) is now available.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co has completed the transfer of 6 million A Shares to its 2025 Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP), representing 0.79% of its total share capital. The company has also held its first holders’ meeting for the ESOP, establishing a management committee to oversee the plan. Additionally, a supervisor of the company, Mr. Xiong Zhuang, has subscribed to 67,535 A Shares under the ESOP, which accounts for 1.1256% of the shares held under the plan. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align employee interests with corporate performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the production and distribution of optical fiber and cable products. The company is focused on the telecommunications industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 17,316,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$35.89B

