Yandal Resources Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Yandal Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company will provide the Notice of Meeting and related materials electronically, in line with the Corporations Act 2001, unless shareholders have opted for physical copies. Shareholders can vote at the meeting or appoint a proxy through various methods, with instructions due by November 23, 2025. This announcement ensures shareholders are informed and prepared for the AGM, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YRL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 573,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$135.2M

