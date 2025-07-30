Yandal Resources Extends Arrakis Mineralisation with New Drilling Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Yandal Resources Ltd. ( (AU:YRL) ) is now available.

Yandal Resources Ltd has announced further assay results from its Caladan air-core drilling program, revealing significant mineralisation at the Arrakis structure. The results extend the mineralised structure over 1.2km and indicate potential for further extension to the northwest and southeast. The program, which consisted of 132 holes, has shown consistent mineralisation and suggests a primary mineralised structure at depth. Follow-up drilling and heritage surveys are scheduled, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its exploration efforts.

Yandal Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in exploring and progressing discoveries at the Caladan and New England Granite target areas within the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is part of the broader Ironstone Well-Barwidgee Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 252,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$47.93M

