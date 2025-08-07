Yamaura Corporation Reports Increased Sales and Positive Outlook for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Yamaura Corporation ( (JP:1780) ) is now available.
Yamaura Corporation reported a significant increase in net sales by 18.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, despite a slight decline in operating and ordinary profits. The company maintains a strong equity ratio and forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.
More about Yamaura Corporation
Yamaura Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, operating in the construction industry. It focuses on providing construction services and related business operations in Japan.
Average Trading Volume: 18,493
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen25.85B
For detailed information about 1780 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.