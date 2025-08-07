Yamaura Corporation Reports Increased Sales and Positive Outlook for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Yamaura Corporation ( (JP:1780) ) is now available.

Yamaura Corporation reported a significant increase in net sales by 18.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, despite a slight decline in operating and ordinary profits. The company maintains a strong equity ratio and forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Yamaura Corporation

Yamaura Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, operating in the construction industry. It focuses on providing construction services and related business operations in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 18,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.85B

