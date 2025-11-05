Yamaha Motor Co. Reports Decline in 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yamaha Motor Co ( (JP:7272) ) has issued an update.

Yamaha Motor Co. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue decreasing by 3.4% and operating profit dropping by 44.1% compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s profit before tax and profit for the period also saw significant declines, impacting stakeholders and reflecting challenges in the market. Despite these setbacks, Yamaha maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily focused on manufacturing motorcycles, marine products, and other motorized products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

