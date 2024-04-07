Yamada Subsidiary Executes Capital Reduction

Yamada Green Resources Ltd. (SG:BJV) has released an update.

Yamada Green Resources Ltd. has reported that its subsidiary, Fujian Wangsheng Industrial Co., Ltd., has successfully reduced its registered and paid-up capital from USD 21.2 million to USD 12 million as of April 2, 2024. This strategic move will see the return of capital to Yamada Green Resources without materially affecting the group’s earnings or net tangible assets for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. The company confirms this transaction does not involve any direct or indirect interest of its directors or controlling shareholders.

