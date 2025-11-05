Yamada Denki Co Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yamada Denki Co ( (JP:9831) ) just unveiled an update.

Yamada Denki Co reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 0.5% to ¥800,099 million compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 6.7% and ordinary profit by 3.4%. The company forecasts a 4.2% increase in net sales and a 14.2% rise in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9831) stock is a Hold with a Yen493.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yamada Denki Co stock, see the JP:9831 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yamada Denki Co

Yamada Denki Co, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 9831, operates in the retail industry, focusing primarily on consumer electronics and home appliances. The company serves a wide market, catering to both individual consumers and institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 3,634,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen387.5B

Find detailed analytics on 9831 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue