YAMADA Consulting Group Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Growth Forecast

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4792) ) has issued an update.

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 7.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, primarily due to increased personnel costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses. Despite these challenges, the company forecasts a 14.2% growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, driven by expected sales growth in both its investment and consulting businesses.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4792) stock is a Hold with a Yen1726.00 price target.

More about YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd.

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in consulting services. The company focuses on providing strategic and operational consulting to various industries, aiming to enhance business performance and growth.

Average Trading Volume: 29,419

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen33.46B

