Yakuodo Holdings Reports Sales Growth and Store Expansion in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7679) ).

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a positive trend in its monthly sales flash report for June 2025, with net sales and customer numbers increasing year-on-year. The company opened three new stores in June, bringing the total number of stores to 412, which indicates a strategic expansion in Tochigi and Ibaraki Prefectures. This growth reflects the company’s robust market positioning and commitment to increasing its footprint in the retail sector.

More about Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of pharmaceutical and daily goods. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and continues to expand its presence with new store openings.

Average Trading Volume: 43,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen45.03B

For a thorough assessment of 7679 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue