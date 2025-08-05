Yakuodo Holdings Reports Growth and Expansion in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7679) ) has shared an announcement.

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a positive trend in its monthly sales flash report for July 2025, with net sales increasing year-on-year for both all stores and existing stores. The company opened three new stores in July, bringing the total number of stores to 415, indicating a strategic expansion in the Tohoku region. This expansion and sales growth suggest a strengthening market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Yakuodo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the operation of drugstores and pharmacies. The company offers a range of products, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily necessities, with a market focus in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 41,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen45.6B

See more data about 7679 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

