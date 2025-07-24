XXIX Metal Corp. Announces $6 Million Private Placement Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

QC Copper and Gold ( (TSE:XXIX) ) has provided an announcement.

XXIX Metal Corp. has announced a private placement offering to raise up to $6 million through the issuance of Ontario and Québec charity flow-through units. The funds will be used for Canadian exploration expenses related to the company’s mineral properties in Ontario and Québec, with the offering expected to close by August 14, 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

More about QC Copper and Gold

Average Trading Volume: 148,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$25.88M

For detailed information about XXIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue