XVIVO Perfusion AB Schedules Conference Call for Q2 2025 Interim Report

The latest update is out from Xvivo Perfusion AB ( (SE:XVIVO) ).

XVIVO Perfusion AB announced a conference call to discuss their interim report for April-June 2025, scheduled for July 11, 2025. This event will provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s recent performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:XVIVO) stock is a Buy with a SEK460.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xvivo Perfusion AB stock, see the SE:XVIVO Stock Forecast page.

Founded in 1998, XVIVO Perfusion AB is a medical technology company focused on extending the life of major organs to enhance transplantation outcomes. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company supports transplant teams globally with innovative solutions and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 82,959

Current Market Cap: SEK9.02B

