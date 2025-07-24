Xunfei Healthcare Achieves Grade A in ESG Rating

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xunfei Healthcare Technology Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2506) ) has provided an update.

Xunfei Healthcare Technology Co., Ltd. has been awarded a grade A in the Wind ESG rating, reflecting its superior performance in corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental management. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable development and positions it as a leader in the AI healthcare sector, setting a benchmark for the industry.

More about Xunfei Healthcare Technology Co., Ltd.

Xunfei Healthcare Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the AI healthcare industry, focusing on innovative practices in corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental management.

