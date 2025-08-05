Xtract One Technologies to Enhance Security at Volusia County Schools

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Xtract One ( (TSE:XTRA) ) has shared an update.

Xtract One Technologies has been selected by Volusia County Schools in Florida to implement its Xtract One Gateway system, enhancing school security screenings with non-intrusive technology for the 2025-2026 school year. This deployment, in collaboration with CK2 Technologies, will occur in two phases across the county’s high schools, aiming to create a safer environment for students and staff. The decision reflects a growing demand for advanced security solutions in educational settings, highlighting Xtract One’s role in redefining security standards with its innovative weapons detection technology.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XTRA) stock is a Buy with a C$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xtract One stock, see the TSE:XTRA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XTRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XTRA is a Neutral.

Xtract One’s overall stock score reflects a mix of promising revenue growth and strong corporate events against a backdrop of profitability and cash flow challenges. While new contracts and product launches indicate potential, the current financial and technical indicators warrant caution.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:XTRA stock, click here.

More about Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading provider of threat detection and security solutions that leverage AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The company specializes in unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems designed to enhance safety and improve entry experiences. Xtract One serves various markets, including schools, hospitals, arenas, and stadiums, and is recognized as a market leader in delivering high security with excellent user experience.

Average Trading Volume: 226,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$82.5M

Find detailed analytics on XTRA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue