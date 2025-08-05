Xtract One Technologies to Enhance Security at Volusia County Schools

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Xtract One ( (TSE:XTRA) ) just unveiled an update.

Xtract One Technologies has been selected by Volusia County Schools in Florida to deploy its Xtract One Gateway system, enhancing school security with non-intrusive technology for the 2025-2026 school year. This deployment reflects the growing demand for advanced security solutions in educational environments, aiming to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere for students, faculty, and visitors while maintaining efficient entry processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XTRA) stock is a Buy with a C$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xtract One stock, see the TSE:XTRA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XTRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XTRA is a Neutral.

Xtract One’s overall stock score reflects a mix of promising revenue growth and strong corporate events against a backdrop of profitability and cash flow challenges. While new contracts and product launches indicate potential, the current financial and technical indicators warrant caution.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:XTRA stock, click here.

More about Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading provider of threat detection and security solutions, utilizing AI to create unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems. Their products are designed to enhance safety while allowing seamless entry experiences, serving various markets such as schools, hospitals, arenas, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 226,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$82.5M

For detailed information about XTRA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue