XTGlobal Infotech Reports Robust Q1 FY26 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from XTGlobal Infotech Ltd. ( (IN:XTGLOBAL) ) is now available.

XTGlobal Infotech Limited reported its financial results for Q1 FY26, showcasing a 2% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue to ₹1,777 lakhs. The company achieved significant growth in EBIT and PAT, with EBIT rising 20.9 times and PAT surging 27.3 times compared to the previous quarter. This performance was attributed to operational leverage, cost control, and increased client demand, positioning XTGlobal for enhanced profitability and sustained earnings growth.

More about XTGlobal Infotech Ltd.

XTGlobal Infotech Limited is a publicly listed company operating in the IT/ITES industry. The company focuses on providing information technology and IT-enabled services, catering to a diverse range of sectors with a strong emphasis on client demand and sectoral expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 3,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 4.4B INR

See more data about XTGLOBAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue