Xtep International Adjusts Convertible Bond Prices Following Dividend Declaration

Xtep International Holdings ( (HK:1368) ) has shared an update.

Xtep International Holdings Limited has announced adjustments to the conversion prices of its 2021, 2024, and 2025 Convertible Bonds following the declaration and payment of a 2025 Interim Dividend. These adjustments, which have already taken effect, reflect a decrease in conversion prices for the bonds, impacting the company’s financial structuring and potentially influencing investor decisions.

More about Xtep International Holdings

Xtep International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of sportswear. The company operates in the sportswear industry, focusing on providing high-quality athletic apparel and footwear.

Average Trading Volume: 11,152,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.89B

