XTC Lithium Limited Announces Change of Business Address

The latest update is out from Xantippe Resources Limited ( (AU:XTC) ).

XTC Lithium Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: XTC), has announced a change in its registered office and place of business. The new address is located at 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA 6005. This change is effective from 11 July 2025, and stakeholders are advised to update their records accordingly.

More about Xantippe Resources Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.53M

See more data about XTC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

