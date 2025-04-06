XtalPi Achieves Commercial Company Status on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

QuantumPharm, Inc. ( (HK:2228) ) has shared an announcement.

XtalPi Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced that it has achieved the revenue threshold required to be classified as a Commercial Company under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. As a result, the Stock Exchange has approved the removal of its designation as a Pre-Commercial Company, marking a significant milestone in its business development. This change in status reflects the company’s growth and positions it more favorably within the industry, potentially impacting its stakeholders positively.

