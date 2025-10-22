Xstate Resources Advances Diona-1 Well with Promising Gas Shows

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xstate Resources Limited ( (AU:XST) ) has provided an update.

Xstate Resources Limited announced the successful drilling, casing, and suspension of the Diona-1 well in October 2025, with significant gas shows over a 181-meter gross interval and 23 meters of net pay across three zones in the Permian. The discovery suggests potential for unconventional Basin Centred Gas accumulation, with plans for stimulation and testing underway, potentially impacting the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Xstate Resources Limited

Xstate Resources Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker XST.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 10,779,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.54M

