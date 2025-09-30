Xspray Pharma Expands Share Base Amid High Investor Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xspray Pharma AB ( (SE:XSPRAY) ) has provided an update.

Xspray Pharma AB has increased its number of shares and voting rights following a rights and over-allotment issue due to high subscription rates, raising the total to 41,742,340 shares. This move reflects strong investor interest and could enhance the company’s financial position, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning positively.

Xspray Pharma AB is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing improved versions of marketed protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs) for cancer treatment. Utilizing its patented HyNap™ technology platform, the company aims to become a market leader in this segment. Its lead drug candidate, Dasynoc®, is under FDA review, and it is building a portfolio of optimized PKIs, including versions of Tasigna®, Inlyta®, and Cabometyx®.

Average Trading Volume: 68,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.51B

