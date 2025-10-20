XRF Scientific Limited Passes Key Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XRF Scientific Limited ( (AU:XRF) ) has provided an announcement.

XRF Scientific Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were passed, including the approval of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director David Brown, and the issuance of performance rights to Mr. Vance Stazzonelli. These decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and incentivize leadership, potentially enhancing its operational effectiveness and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:XRF) stock is a Buy with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XRF Scientific Limited stock, see the AU:XRF Stock Forecast page.

More about XRF Scientific Limited

XRF Scientific Limited operates in the scientific industry, focusing on the production and supply of equipment and chemicals used in analytical laboratories. The company primarily serves markets requiring precise scientific measurements and testing.

Average Trading Volume: 259,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$303.1M

Find detailed analytics on XRF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue