xReality Group Expands Global Reach with New XR Products

XReality Group Ltd ( (AU:XRG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

xReality Group announced plans to enhance its product development over the next six months, including the release of Operator XR Sentinel and Operator XR C-UAS, aimed at military and government customers. The company is also expanding its global reach beyond the USA, increasing its distribution network in Europe and APAC to meet growing demand.

xReality Group (XRG) is a leader in the immersive Extended Reality (XR) industry, focusing on advanced training and operational planning systems for global defense and law enforcement markets. The company’s portfolio includes Operator XR, iFLY Sydney and Gold Coast, and FREAK Entertainment, with Operator XR being the primary growth driver.

