Xpro India Limited Releases Annual Report for 2024-25

An update from XPRO India Limited ( (IN:XPROINDIA) ) is now available.

Xpro India Limited has informed the stock exchanges about the availability of its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 on its website. This announcement ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and facilitates shareholder access to important financial information, potentially impacting investor relations and transparency.

XPRO India Limited

Xpro India Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing a variety of plastic products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the plastic industry, catering to diverse market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,287

Current Market Cap: 26.76B INR

