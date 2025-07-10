Xponential Fitness Signs Retail Supply Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xponential Fitness ( (XPOF) ) has issued an update.

On July 3, 2025, Xponential Fitness LLC and Fit Commerce entered into a Retail Supply Agreement effective December 1, 2025, to manage the retail merchandising of Xponential’s franchisees in the U.S. and Canada. The agreement designates Fit Commerce as the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Xponential’s retail products, with Thirty Three Threads as the exclusive sock vendor. Fit Commerce will provide various services, including product design, inventory management, and marketing, and will pay Xponential commissions totaling at least $50 million over five years. The agreement will be void if certain financial conditions are not met by October 31, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (XPOF) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xponential Fitness stock, see the XPOF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XPOF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XPOF is a Neutral.

Xponential Fitness’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and balance sheet strength. Despite some positive cash flow management aspects and short-term technical momentum, high leverage and negative equity pose risks. The earnings call highlights a mixed outlook with some strategic achievements countered by operational and legal challenges. Recent corporate events provide a slight positive, with no regulatory actions taken and strengthened board leadership.

To see Spark’s full report on XPOF stock, click here.

More about Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness LLC operates in the fitness industry, focusing on franchising fitness studios. It offers a range of fitness services and products, including retail items sold by franchisees, under various brand names.

Average Trading Volume: 698,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $485.2M

See more data about XPOF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue