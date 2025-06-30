XPLR Infrastructure Secures Major Loan for Energy Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XPLR Infrastructure ( (XIFR) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Clark Portfolio Holdings, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of XPLR Infrastructure, secured a $254 million limited-recourse senior secured variable rate term loan, maturing in June 2030, with interest rate swaps to hedge against interest rate movements. Similarly, Lewis Portfolio Holdings, LLC, another subsidiary, entered into a $172 million loan facility, drawing approximately $84 million, also maturing in June 2030, and secured by renewable energy projects. Both loans are part of XPLR’s 2025-2026 financing plan, supporting its renewable energy projects with a combined net generating capacity of 830 MW.

The most recent analyst rating on (XIFR) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XPLR Infrastructure stock, see the XIFR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XIFR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XIFR is a Neutral.

XPLR Infrastructure’s overall score reflects significant financial risks stemming from negative earnings, high leverage, and a strategic repositioning that involves substantial debt financing and indefinite suspension of distributions. While the company exhibits strong cash flow generation and a strategic shift to self-fund growth, these are overshadowed by market concerns about financial stability and future profitability, as evidenced by a negative P/E ratio. Technical indicators suggest the stock is under pressure, although potential for a rebound exists. The earnings call presented a mixed outlook with strategic realignment, yet the risks associated with debt and declining EBITDA cannot be ignored.

To see Spark’s full report on XIFR stock, click here.

More about XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure, LP is involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on developing and managing renewable energy projects. The company is known for its portfolio of renewable energy assets and its strategic financial arrangements to support its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,352,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $783M

For detailed information about XIFR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue