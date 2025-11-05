XPLR Infrastructure Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Nextera Energy Partners ( (XIFR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nextera Energy Partners presented to its investors.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP is a limited partnership focused on clean energy infrastructure, with a diverse portfolio of wind, solar, and battery storage projects across the U.S., aiming to deliver long-term value to its unitholders. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, XPLR Infrastructure reported a net loss of $37 million, while its adjusted EBITDA remained stable at $455 million compared to the previous year. The company also highlighted the completion of 960 megawatts of repowering projects and a reduction in planned debt issuance by $250 million. Key financial metrics included a 5% decline in free cash flow before growth to $179 million, attributed to increased interest expenses from refinancing activities. Despite these challenges, the company reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2025 and 2026, projecting figures between $1.85 billion to $2.05 billion and $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion, respectively. Looking ahead, XPLR Infrastructure remains committed to its strategic goals of capital structure simplification and asset optimization, positioning itself to capitalize on growth opportunities in the U.S. power sector.

