Xos Fleet Updates Executive Employment Agreements

Xos ( (XOS) ) has shared an update.

On June 26, 2025, Xos Fleet, Inc., a subsidiary of Xos, Inc., entered into new Executive Employment Agreements with its CEO Dakota Semler and COO Giordano Sordoni, replacing previous agreements from 2016. These agreements maintain similar employment terms but include specific severance benefits in case of termination without cause or other defined circumstances. Additionally, Xos, Inc. held its 2025 annual stockholders meeting on June 24, 2025, where stockholders elected two directors, ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors, and approved an amendment to increase shares under the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan.

Spark’s Take on XOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XOS is a Neutral.

Xos faces a challenging environment with ongoing operational losses, negative cash flow, and bearish technical indicators. While there are positive steps towards growth and innovation, profitability and cash flow remain pressing concerns.

More about Xos

Xos, Inc. operates in the electric vehicle industry, focusing on the development and production of electric trucks and fleet solutions. The company aims to provide sustainable transportation options and has a market focus on commercial fleet operators.

Average Trading Volume: 55,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.48M

