XORTX Receives Nasdaq Extension for Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:XRTX) ) has issued an update.

On October 20, 2025, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. announced that it received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. Initially notified of non-compliance on April 17, 2025, the company now has until April 13, 2026, to meet the requirement. Failure to comply could lead to delisting, although the company may appeal such a decision. This extension provides XORTX additional time to explore options to resolve the deficiency and maintain its Nasdaq listing, which is crucial for its market presence and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XRTX) stock is a Buy with a C$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XORTX Therapeutics Inc stock, see the TSE:XRTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XRTX is a Underperform.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc faces significant challenges with no revenue and consistent losses, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates a neutral to bearish outlook, which, along with poor valuation metrics, weighs down the overall stock score. However, potential advancements in FDA discussions for gout treatment provide a glimmer of hope for future revenue generation, but current financial and compliance risks remain substantial.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:XRTX stock, click here.

More about XORTX Therapeutics Inc

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat gout and progressive kidney disease. The company is advancing products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit the production of uric acid. XORTX has three clinically advanced products in development, including XRx-026 for gout, XRx-008 for ADPKD, and XRx-101 for acute kidney and other organ injuries associated with respiratory virus infections. Additionally, XORTX is developing XRx-225 for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy.

Average Trading Volume: 10,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.73M

See more data about XRTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue