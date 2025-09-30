XJ International Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1765) ) just unveiled an update.

XJ International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major transaction involving an equity transfer agreement. The circular, which was initially expected to be sent to shareholders by September 30, 2025, will now be postponed to October 31, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize the included information. This delay may impact the company’s compliance with listing rules and could have implications for stakeholders awaiting the transaction details.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1765) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1765 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hope Education Group Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 49.32%

Average Trading Volume: 13,595,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.92B

Find detailed analytics on 1765 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue