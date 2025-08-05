Xiwang Property Holdings Receives Additional Resumption Guidance Amid Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2088) ) is now available.

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. announced additional resumption guidance for the trading of its shares, which have been suspended since March 31, 2025. The company must comply with specific listing rules and resolve issues causing the suspension to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange before trading can resume. The exchange may modify the guidance if the company’s situation changes, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

More about Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd.

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on property holdings and management. The company operates within the real estate industry, engaging in activities related to property development and investment.

YTD Price Performance: 40.74%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$53.53M

