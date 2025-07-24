Xiwang Property Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2088) ) has issued an update.

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Wong, an Independent Non-Executive Director, who is stepping down to focus on personal development. The board confirmed that all other information in the previous announcement remains unchanged, ensuring continuity in the company’s operations.

More about Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 40.74%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$53.53M

