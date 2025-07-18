Xinyi Glass Holdings Issues Negative Profit Alert for 1H 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinyi Glass Holdings ( (HK:0868) ) has provided an announcement.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited has issued a negative profit alert for the first half of 2025, anticipating a 55% to 65% decrease in net profit compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is attributed to reduced revenue and gross profit from its float glass business due to fewer completed property projects and lower demand in China, decreased profit from its associate Xinyi Solar Holdings, and increased impairment losses from idle production facilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0868) stock is a Hold with a HK$10.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinyi Glass Holdings stock, see the HK:0868 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xinyi Glass Holdings

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the production and sale of float glass products. The company operates within the glass manufacturing industry and has a significant market focus in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 10,045,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$36.25B

Learn more about 0868 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue